KWC softball rallies for split with Hillsdale

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College softball team split a Sunday series with Hillsdale College. The Panthers lost the opener 12-3 but rallied to win the second game 5-2 at Foster Field.
GAME 1: Hillsdale 12, KWC 3
The Chargers (23-13, 11-3 GMAC) opened the game with two runs in the top for the first to take an early lead. Hillsdale scored six more in the fourth on four hits and two errors to build an 8-0 lead. The Panthers (10-17, 4-8 GMAC) answered in the bottom half of the inning with two runs. Mikayla Benson and Lacie Mills each drove-in a run with RBI singles.
Hillsdale added one run in the sixth and three in the seventh. Meryck Hardley plated another run in the sixth with a single to left. Hardley finished the game with two hits, an RBI, and a stolen base.
GAME 2: Hillsdale 2, KWC 5
With a run in the second and another in the fourth the Chargers took a 2-0 lead in the series finale. The Panthers got one back in the bottom of the fourth on Madison Scott’s double that scored Hardley who led off the frame with a single.
Hillsdale held its 2-1 lead into the sixth inning when the Panthers mounted a comeback. Hardley led off the frame with a double while Hannah Scheberle followed with a single to place runners on the corners. Scheberle stole second to give Wesleyan runners in scoring position.
They both scored on Madison Scott’s double to left, giving the Panthers a 3-2 lead. The rally did not stop there as Evyn Hendrickson produced a two-out, two-run single to end the inning. Hendrickson pitched a clean seventh to earn her seventh win of the season.
Hendrickson pitched a complete game, allowing two runs on six hits with eight strikeouts. She also was one for three with two RBIs. Hardley and Scott each finished with two hits. Scott drove-in three runs.
The Panthers will travel to Southern Indiana on Wednesday to play the Screaming Eagles. First pitch is scheduled for 2 PM.
