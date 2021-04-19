KWC softball rallies for split with Hillsdale

The Chargers (23-13, 11-3 GMAC) opened the game with two runs in the top for the first to take an early lead. Hillsdale scored six more in the fourth on four hits and two errors to build an 8-0 lead. The Panthers (10-17, 4-8 GMAC) answered in the bottom half of the inning with two runs. Mikayla Benson and Lacie Mills each drove-in a run with RBI singles.