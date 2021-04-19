Keep Evansville Beautiful giving away 100 free trees for Arbor Day

“We’re excited to partner with the City of Evansville, CenterPoint Energy and On The Spot Utility Resources to celebrate Arbor Day in such a unique way,” said Julie Welch, executive director of Keep Evansville Beautiful. “The purpose of this event is twofold: contribute to planting more trees around our beautiful city and educate the public about important safety messages such as contacting 811 before digging and following the Right Tree, Right Place best practices.”