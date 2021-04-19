Keep Evansville Beautiful giving away 100 free trees for Arbor Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - To celebrate Arbor Day 2021, Keep Evansville Beautiful and the City of Evansville’s Urban Forestry Department are giving away 100 free trees to the public.
It will take place at Wesselman Park on Friday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The public is welcome to claim their free tree at the Arbor Day drive-through event.
You are asked to stay in your vehicles.
“We’re excited to partner with the City of Evansville, CenterPoint Energy and On The Spot Utility Resources to celebrate Arbor Day in such a unique way,” said Julie Welch, executive director of Keep Evansville Beautiful. “The purpose of this event is twofold: contribute to planting more trees around our beautiful city and educate the public about important safety messages such as contacting 811 before digging and following the Right Tree, Right Place best practices.”
Before planting a tree, Hoosiers should plan carefully where to place a tree and consider the tree’s growth characteristics to avoid future problems with nearby power lines or buried utilities.
Trees and shrubs are recommended to be planted at least the following minimum distances away from electric distribution lines:
· 10 feet for trees or shrubs maturing to 15 feet
· 20 feet for trees maturing to 25 feet
· 30 feet for trees maturing to 35 feet
More importantly, maple, oak, ash, sycamore and white pine trees should never be planted within 50 feet of power lines.
“Planting a tree in the right place away from any overhead power lines or buried utilities is important to avoiding any future headaches. When we plant trees around the city, we always contact 811 to have buried utilities marked and partner closely with CenterPoint Energy to maintain proper distances between our trees and their overhead power lines,” said Shawn Dickerson, arborist with the City of Evansville.
In addition to properly planning the location of a tree, Hoosiers are reminded to contact 811 at least two working days before digging by submitting a request online at Indiana811.org or simply dialing 811 on any phone.
In Indiana, residents are required by state law to contact 811 before starting any digging project including planting a tree. After residents contact 811, a skilled technician will mark all the public utilities on a property at no cost to the person submitting the request.
