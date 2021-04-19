Indiana, Notre Dame agree to home-and-home series

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WFIE) -The Indiana and Notre Dame football programs announced on Monday afternoon a home-and-home series in 2030 and 2031. IU will travel to Notre Dame Stadium on Aug. 31, 2030, and host the Fighting Irish on Sept. 27, 2031.
“I’m looking forward to facing one of the most storied programs in the history of college football,” head coach Tom Allen said. “It’s tremendous for the state of Indiana and for our fans, and it will be a great opportunity for our players.”
The teams last met at Notre Dame on Sept. 7, 1991, and last faced off in Bloomington on Oct. 21, 1950.
Courtesy: IU Athletics
