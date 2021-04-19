Ind. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 770 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths.
This brings the total in the Hoosier state to 708,779 confirmed cases and 12,818 total deaths.
None of the new deaths were in our local counties.
According to the state map, there are four new cases in Vanderburgh County, one new case in Dubois County, seven new cases in Warrick County, four new cases in Perry County, zero new cases and Posey County, three new cases in Gibson County, one new case in Spencer County, and zero new cases in Pike County.
Hoosiers 16 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
To schedule one, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 22,081 cases, 394 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,085 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,691 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,807 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,688 cases, 33 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,290 cases, 89 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,280 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,303 cases, 34 deaths
