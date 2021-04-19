Green River District reports 39 new COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Monday, the Green River District Health Department reported 39 new COVID-19 cases.
Out of those cases, 26 were in Daviess County, 10 in Henderson County, and one new case in each McLean, Union and Webster counties.
Out of the 21,257 reported COVID-19 cases in the district, health officials say 19,031 cases have recovered.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility has expanded to include Phases 1, 2, and 3.
Anyone age 16 or older is eligible for Pfizer, and anyone age 18 and older is eligible for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on our scheduling list.
Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Information Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to determine which phase they are in, find a vaccine location, and sign-up for update notifications.
Additional COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at vaccinefinder.org Retail pharmacies and health centers are also providing COVID-19 vaccinations.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine dashboard and information: https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine.
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline: 800-722-5725 can answer general COVID-19 vaccine questions.
Owensboro Health - You can make a new COVID-19 vaccination appointment online at owensborohealth.org/vaccine or by calling central scheduling at 270-685-7100.
Deaconess in Henderson County and Union County – COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at https://www.deaconess.com/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Ohio County Healthcare - To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment visit https://ochcares.com/COVID or call 270-215-9082 Monday through Friday from 8:00 am – 4:30 pm.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 10,163 cases, 176 deaths, 9,177 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,863 cases, 59 deaths, 2,794 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 4,121 cases, 133 deaths, 3,775 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,466 cases, 55 deaths, 2,229 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,489 cases, 75 deaths, 3,904 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,190 cases, 20 deaths, 1,042 recovered
- McLean Co. - 852 cases, 28 deaths, 778 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,269 cases, 15 deaths, 1,160 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 828 cases, 16 deaths, 741 recovered
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.