Frederking & Kuhlman Returning to Aces Basketball for one more Season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Under normal circumstances, University of Evansville Aces senior basketball players Evan Kuhlman and Noah Frederking would be ready to graduate at the end of this school year, and begin their post-graduate careers. However, the 2020-21 college basketball season was most certainly not a normal year.
As such, both Frederking and Kuhlman are getting an opportunity, they never ever considered, as they’re returning to play a fifth season, for the Aces and head coach Todd Lickliter.
They’re taking advantage of the NCAA’s rule for eligibility relief, offered due to Covid-19. Regardless of how many games a student-athlete played in, this past covid-affected season, they can return for an extra year, without penalty, and so Kuhlman and Frederking have decided to come back for one more go-around.
With this decision, Lickliter will now have six seniors on next season’s roster. Jawaun Newton, Shamar Givance, Emmette Page, and Iyen Enaruna round out the rest of that veteran, senior group. Grad transfer Jax Levitch, and other seniors, Devan Straub and Peace Ilegomah, are all graduating and moving on.
