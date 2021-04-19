Evansville teen who died in weekend shooting is remembered as ‘fun-loving’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Days after the shooting death of an Evansville teen, community members are sharing memories of the 19-year-old described as always smiling and ‘fun-loving.’ His name is Kielyn Toone.
Evansville police are actively working to figure out who is responsible for his death.
As this investigation continues, a city-wide study is underway, which aims to end the epidemic of gun violence.
“Just a kid who brought joy to a lot of people’s lives,” Bosse Athletic Director Tom Bealmear recalled.
A Bosse bulldog wide receiver, Toone was a graduate in the class of 2020.
He was well-liked among friends and facility, too.
“He would go out of his way to say hello to Mr. Bealmear, which not a lot of kids always do that,” Bealmear smiled.
The Evansville teen, who once served on the homecoming court, was killed Saturday.
EPD officers heard many gunshots coming from the Community Development Annex on Taylor Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. It was later revealed a teen’s birthday party was being hosted there.
“It’s a great loss for his family and the whole Bosse Community,” Bealmear expressed.
Known to many as KT, officers found him inside a white SUV that knocked over a fence and was wrecked into two homes in the 1400 of Judson Avenue.
Fourth Ward City Councilman Alex Burton, who helped with the football squad, saw the teen just one week before his death.
“Last Saturday in the mall, I literally spent some time talking to him,” Burton shared. “Of course, laughing. As I walked off, he was like ‘Hey coach, check your Facebook messages.’ It was a video he saved from Snapchat. It made me laugh and smile.”
EPD collected more than 50 shell casings between the 1400 and 1500 blocks of Judson Avenue and spotted several more on Taylor Avenue.
Investigators say at least three different caliber guns were involved.
“As a community, we really have to look ourselves in the mirror and really assess how we’ve impacted our youth,” Burton added. “Is enough really being done to decrease the amount of gun violence that’s happening? That’s a question that I’ve asked myself today. To me, that answer is no. We have not done enough, and the lack of inaction will only lead to more death.”
Work is underway right now across Evansville looking at gun violence.
A national organization is collecting data that aims at finding the problems and workable solutions.
No word on when it’s expected to be completed.
