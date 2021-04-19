Evansville restaurant reopening after staffing issues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville restaurant is reopening its doors after an outpouring of support.
Last week we told you Arazu on Main was temporarily closing because there weren’t enough people to work.
They think it could be because potential workers can make more money on unemployment than by clocking in during the pandemic.
According to the restaurant’s social media page, leaders have been able to pool resources and welcomed back a few former staff members.
They’re reopening Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m.
