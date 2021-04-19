Evansville holding mobile vaccine clinics

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Evansville will hold mobile vaccine clinics through the end of June.
The collaboration between the Reopen Evansville Task Force, Vanderburgh County Health Department and the Metropolitan Evansville Transit Service (METS) will begin May 5.
Anyone 16+ will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Pre-registration is not required; however, individuals will need a 2nd dose following a four-week period. Vaccinations will be administered by Vanderburgh County Health Department staff.
A METS bus will serve as a pop-up clinic in the following Evansville locations:
- Feed Evansville Community Food Share at Hartke Pool (201 North Boeke Road)
- Howell Park (1101 South Barker Avenue)
- Economy Grocery/Former Ruler Foods (1200 North Fulton Avenue)
- Main METS Terminal (103 NW Sixth Street)
- Lawndale METS Transfer Station (950 S. Hebron Avenue)
- Potter’s Wheel (333 Jefferson Avenue)
- Simpson’s Grocery (1365 Covert Avenue)
