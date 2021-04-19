DCHS student gets perfect ACT score

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say Hope Ramming, a junior at Daviess County High School, earned a perfect score of 36 on the ACT test administered this past March.
The ACT is a standardized test used by most colleges and universities as part of the admission process. The test includes subject areas of English, Mathematics, Reading and Science.
Hope, daughter of Wayland and Stacey Ramming of Maceo, had previously earned a 35 on the ACT as a sophomore but wanted to improve her score.
Officials say Hope is very active at DCHS, participating as a member of the Academic Team, Y-Club and Kentucky Youth Assembly, as well as the National Honor Society.
Her community involvement includes participation in 4-H and the Wendell Ford Statesmanship Academy.
Hope is considering majoring in social sciences or agriculture sciences in college after graduating from DCHS in 2022.
“Hope is a self-motivated learner who strives to put forth her very best in everything she does,” said DCHS principal Matt Mason. “This is a phenomenal accomplishment!”
