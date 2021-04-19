Brighter & Breezy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Brighter skies and cool temps will open the workweek. Clear this morning as lows drop into the mid-40s. Sunny and breezy as high temps remain in the upper 60s.
Tuesday, sunny during the morning then mostly cloudy during the afternoon. High temps will remain below normal in the mid-60s. Scattered rain developing during the late afternoon. Tuesday night, rain mixing with snow as temps dip into the lower 30s.
Wednesday morning, on Alert for freezing temps as temps sink to near record lows in the lower 30s. The record low is 31-degrees set in 1904. Plants we need to remain covered until 9:00 a.m. Sunny and brisk as high temps only climb into the lower 50s...which is 15-degrees below normal.
