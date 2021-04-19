Alert Days for snow, frost and cold temps Tuesday-Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have Alert Days from Tuesday night through Thursday morning for unseasonably cold weather that could impact sensitive plants and crops.
Today has been beautiful with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 60s. Once the sun sets, our temperatures will fall back out in the 60s and through the 50s, eventually bottoming out in the lower 40s by Tuesday morning under mostly clear skies.
We will see increasing clouds throughout the day on Tuesday as a low pressure system and its associated cold front approach our region from the west, but most of the day will be dry. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 60s Tuesday afternoon.
Showers will start to spread across the Tri-State from west-northwest to east-southeast late Tuesday afternoon and evening as that low pressure system passes through our region. Those showers will become more widespread late Tuesday evening and into the overnight hours, then they will taper off by around 1 or 2 AM.
Our temperatures will be quickly dropping at the same time those showers are pushing through the Tri-State. As we start to dip into the 30s, we could see a brief changeover to snow or rain/snow mix Tuesday night. Most of that snow will melt as soon as it hits the ground, and we are not anticipating any impacts to road conditions, but a light dusting of snow on grassy and elevated surfaces cannot be ruled out.
Temperatures will bottom out around the freezing point by the end of the night. The record low for that date is 31°, so it is possible we could even see record-breaking cold Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Wednesday, we will see a mix of sun and clouds, but that cooler air will still be flowing in from the northwest on the backside of this system, so our temperatures will only make it into the lower 50s that afternoon. A stray wrap-around shower is possible, but most of us will stay dry.
Temperatures will fall back into the low to mid 30s Wednesday night under mostly clear skies. Areas of patchy frost may develop late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Our Alert Day will expire once the sun rises and that frost burns off.
Our wind direction will begin to shift Thursday, pushing warmer air back into the Tri-State. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s as we head into the weekend and will break into the 70s to start next week, but more rain is possible Friday night into Saturday.
