Agreement reached for 350 Century Aluminum workers; 60 jobs added

HAWESVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Century Aluminum of Kentucky announced that a new, five-year collective bargaining agreement was ratified by the United Steelworkers Local 9423 for the Company’s Hawesville, Kentucky smelter.
The new contract will run until April 1, 2026. The Company will also be adding approximately 60 new jobs at the smelter.
“We are pleased to reach a new agreement with the Steelworkers, and excited about adding these new positions as our expansion continues,” said Gunnar Gudlaugsson, Century’s Executive Vice President, Global Operations, and Dayan Neves, Hawesville’s plant manager. “These productive negotiations between the two parties is a great example of how we work together with the USW to provide the best opportunities for our employees and to put Hawesville in a position to succeed in a highly competitive aluminum market.”
The agreement covers approximately 350 hourly workers at the Hawesville smelter.
