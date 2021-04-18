USI Volleyball one win away from a Conference Championship

En-route to its 16th win of the season, USI formed a fortress on defense, collecting 18 blocks and 56 digs. The Eagles defense, which ranks among the best in the GLVC, held the opposing Tritons to an attack percentage of .085, forcing 22 attack errors. USI’s theme in the conference tournament has been defense, holding the opposing forces to a .128 attack percentage, amassing 36 blocks, and 94 digs. The net defense has been led by junior middle blocker Sidney Hegg with 2.33 blocks per set while libero Callie Gubera leads the dig-effort with 3.67 digs per set. The Screaming Eagle offense has not slowed down in the conference tournament with four Eagles averaging two-plus kills per set and six players recording an ace so far. Leah Anderson has set the pace for the attack with 4.00 kills per set and five aces in the GLVC tournament.