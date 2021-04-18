USI Volleyball ends Unforgettable Season on Highest Possible Note, Winning GLVC Tournament Championship

The fifth set was headlined by a strong performance from Sidney Hegg, who bombarded the opposing Miners with five of USI’s seven kills in the deciding set. USI jumped out to a quick lead in the fifth set with a 6-2 lead prior to an S&T timeout. The Miners came back and nearly tied the set but were unable to secure a tie or lead. The Screaming Eagles only trailed in the fifth set after the first point was won by S&T. To end the match, the Eagles won seven of the final nine points to clinch the GLVC title with the match capped off with a monstrous kill via Hegg.