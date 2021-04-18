UE Softball Rallies late, but comes up Short at Drake

The momentum for UE did not last too long as the Bulldogs put a 3-spot on the board in the bottom of the fourth. Valtman had the big hit again, posting a 2-RBI single that put Drake in front by a 5-2 score. The margin remained that way until the top of the seven when the Aces made a final effort to pick up the win. Walks by Elyse Hickey and Gould, coupled with a Jessica Fehr single, loaded the bases with no outs. A fielder’s choice by Barela scored the third run of the game. Marah Wood added an RBI double to get her team within one, but a pitching change for Drake resulted in a pair of strikeouts that ended the game with a 5-4 DU win.