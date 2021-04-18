Pleasant Monday, snowflakes possible Tuesday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few scattered showers began popping up across the Tri-State this afternoon as temperatures climbed into the mid 60s. Those will continue to slowly work from west to east through the evening hours. An isolated thunderstorm is possible, but most of these will just be brief harmless showers.
That rain will taper off to the east as we head into the overnight hours, and temperatures will fall into the low 40s by Monday morning.
Monday will be the most seasonable day of the week with mostly sunny skies, high temperatures in the upper 60s, and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.
Clouds will increase throughout the day on Tuesday as a cold front approaches our region from the northwest, but our high temperatures will still make it into the low to mid 60s.
Scattered showers will start to move in from the northwest Tuesday afternoon and evening, becoming more widespread overnight as that cold front pushes across our region. That cold front will also usher in sharply colder air, and our temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s by the end of Tuesday night. We could see a few snowflakes mix in with that rain Tuesday night, but we are not expecting any snow accumulation.
Most of those showers will push off to the east by Wednesday, and I think we will get a mix of sun and clouds, but a few wrap-around showers may still be possible on the backside of that system Wednesday afternoon. That flow of cooler air from the northwest will continue throughout the day on Wednesday, so our high temperatures will only make it into the low to mid 50s with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s. Frost is possible late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Our wind direction will start to shift on Thursday, putting a stop to that flow of cold air. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60°, and temperatures will climb into the mid 60s as we head into the weekend. However, a low pressure system to our south may bring us more rain chances from Friday evening through the day on Saturday.
