5 pets die in house fire in Posey Co.
By Makayla Neukam | April 18, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT - Updated April 18 at 2:06 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One family is being assisted by the Red Cross after an overnight fire in Posey County.

The Black Township Fire and Rescue Chief Jay Price says they responded to a house fire on Highway 62 west of Mt. Vernon around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

They say everyone inside the home was about to get out, but three dogs and two cats died in the fire.

Chief Price says they were on scene until 4 a.m., and the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

The fire is still under investigation at this time.

