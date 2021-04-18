KWC softball sweeps Kentucky State

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan softball team looked to take two from the Thorobreds of Kentucky State in a double header on Saturday afternoon. The Panthers took the opening game 6-0. In game two the Panthers took the daily sweep with an 11-1 victory.
GAME 1: KWC 6, KSU 0
The Thorobreds (0-9) looked to get their first win of the season. Kentucky State looked to get on the board in the first inning as they had a runner on, but they were unable to take advantage. Sophomore outfielder Meryck Hardley leadoff the game with a single, two stolen bases, and a pass ball later she would score to give the Panthers the lead.
The Panthers would not look back as they would score three more runs in the second inning. Grace Scott would walk with one out in the third, Evyn Hendrickson would single to load the bases. Scott would score on a single by Mikayla Benson to push the lead to five. The Panthers would add one more run on the bottom of the sixth.
Hendrickson would go the distance picking-up her sixth win of the season. She would strikeout 15 on 100 pitches, with no walks.
GAME 2: KWC 11, KSU 1
Kentucky State got on the board early with a run in the first after a single and a double which would score a run for the Thorobreds. The Panthers did not waste any time getting on the board after a single and two stolen bases by Meryck Hardley. She would then score on an RBI single by Hannah Scheberle. Macy Flanigan doubled to right field and would score on another double by Grace Scott to center field. After the first inning the Panthers led 2-1.
Things would be pretty quiet until the bottom of the fourth inning, the Panthers exploded for nine runs in the inning. Benson drove-in two to get the ball rolling in the inning. Lacie Mills would bunt for a single, only to score in the next at-bat after a triple by Hardley which drove in two more. After two singles and two reached on a fielder’s choice Kaitlyn Lasala would hit a three-run homer to push the lead to the final score of 11-1.
Bailey Woodall would bring her win total to two after throwing a complete game, with three strikeouts. Woodall would only give up one run on three hits.
The Panthers will play a double header against Hillsdale College on Sunday, April 18th. First pitch is scheduled for 11 PM CT.
