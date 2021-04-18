KWC softball sweeps Kentucky State

Kentucky State got on the board early with a run in the first after a single and a double which would score a run for the Thorobreds. The Panthers did not waste any time getting on the board after a single and two stolen bases by Meryck Hardley. She would then score on an RBI single by Hannah Scheberle. Macy Flanigan doubled to right field and would score on another double by Grace Scott to center field. After the first inning the Panthers led 2-1.