Ind. reports over 40 new coronavirus cases in local counties

INDIANA (WFIE) - Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,041 new coronavirus cases and seven more deaths.
This brings the total in the Hoosier state to 708,067 confirmed cases and 12,815 total deaths.
According to the state map, there are 17 new cases in Vanderburgh County, eight in Gibson County, five in Dubois County, three in Spencer, Warrick, and Posey counties, and one in both Pike and Perry counties.
There are no new deaths in our area of Indiana.
Hoosiers 16 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
To schedule one, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
The Posey County Health Department is hosting a vaccine clinic Saturday, and you don’t have to live in the county to take advantage.
Officials say you don’t even need an appointment.
You can show up at Marrs Elementary School Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
You’ve got to be at least 18 for this clinic.
The second Moderna dose will go into arms on May 15.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 22,077 cases, 394 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,084 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,684 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,803 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,688 cases, 33 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,287 cases, 89 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,279 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,303 cases, 34 deaths
