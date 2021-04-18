Highland Challenger League Baseball returns to field after 1-year hiatus

“The children - they’re our most important asset,” Highland Challenger League Baseball President Matt Pokorney said. “They’re important to us and their safety is paramount, so last year we weren’t able to play. This year, we’ve taken a lot of extra precautions. Taking a year off - the kids have grown, so some of them I didn’t recognize because they’ve grown six inches, but their smiles didn’t change. Their smiles didn’t change, the excitement was there. The good part about that is they were ready to play baseball. The fans were excited, the kids were excited, the parents were excited.”