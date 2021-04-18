Archuleta’s Eagles have flair for the dramatic in pair of walk-off wins

The Eagles jumped out in front, 3-0, in the second frame when junior centerfielder Bryce Krizan doubled to left field, scoring senior catcher Wyatt Daly from second and senior shortstop Kobe Stephens from first with two outs. USI would hold the 2-0 lead until the bottom of the sixth when freshman designated hitter Gavin McLarty drove in senior right-fielder Manny Lopez with a RBI-double to right center for the 3-0 advantage.