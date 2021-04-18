Affidavit: Man charged after threatening, hitting victim with knife

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A domestic violence in progress call lands one Evansville man in jail.
Officers responded to 3900 block of Covert Ave. around noon Saturday.
Police say when they arrived, they were informed that 29-year-old Michael Robb left the residence through a backyard and was caught a few houses away.
According to court documents, one of the victims was working on a project in the garage when she heard the other victim yelling. That’s when documents show a confrontation happened outside of the garage between Robb and one of the victims.
At some point, police say Robb showed a knife and threatened one of the victims. Police tell 14 News that the victim told them that Robb came at him with a knife and started swinging the knife at him.
Court documents show the victim didn’t realize the knife had hit him until the other victim told him it did. Documents also state that the knife left two red marks on the left side of the victim’s stomach.
After Robb and the victim were separated, police say Robb picked up a flashlight and threw it at the other victim, hitting her in the shoulder.
We’re told the knife was not found even though officers retraced Robb’s path.
Robb is charged with domestic battery and domestic battery with a deadly weapon. We’re told he also had a misdemeanor warrant.
