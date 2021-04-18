Affidavit: Intoxicated wrong-way driver in jail after causing crash on Morgan Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is in jail after driving the wrong way on Morgan Ave. Saturday night.
Officers responded to a three-vehicle crash in front of Tee Time just after 11:15 p.m.
Police say moments before the crash happened, a be on the lookout was issued for a vehicle going westbound on Morgan Ave. in the eastbound lanes coming from Epworth Rd.
While on the scene of the crash, police say it was determined that a married couple was driving separately, following each other when the wife saw the wrong-way driver coming head-on and slammed on the brakes. This caused her husband to hit her in the rear.
According to police, 47-year-old Candie Moore stopped her vehicle in front of the wife and did not crash. We’re told Moore admitted to police that she took two shots of tequila an hour before driving.
Police tell 14 News that Moore explained to them that she turned left on Morgan Ave. from Epworth Rd. thinking it was a two-lane road and did not realize it was a divided road.
Court documents show Moore agreed to submit a preliminary breath test, which resulted in a .129 BAC. They also show she agreed to a chemical test, which revealed .152 grams of alcohol per 210 liters of breath.
Moore is charged with operating a vehicle with an ace of .15 or more and driving with a suspended license.
