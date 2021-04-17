UE baseball loses in series opener against Missouri State

The turning point of the contest came in the eighth when Gray gave way to Parks. The Bears opened the inning with a base-hit, advancing the runner to second on a wild pitch with one out. The insuing at-bat saw Rolffs deliver what would prove to be the game-winning run with a double to left, scoring Wood. Two batters later, with Dominik taking over for Parks, Missouri State added a second run in the inning with an RBI single from Hull to provide a 5-3 lead for the Bears.