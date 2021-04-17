Rampage bounce back, Thunder suffer first defeat at USA Nationals

OMAHA, Neb. (WFIE) - The Evansville Thunder and Owensboro Rampage high school hockey teams remain busy on the ice this weekend, as both groups aim to make history in their USA Hockey Nationals debut.
Thursday saw a split between the two squads with Evansville coming away victorious in its opening game, and Owensboro stumbling out of the gate with a 11-0 blowout loss.
It was the same story on Friday, but flipped this time.
The Rampage secured their first win of the tournament, winning 3-2 over the UCI North Warriors, who entered the contest as the Utah State Champs.
Now split with a 1-1 record in pool play, Owensboro will need to win its game against the Dubuque Saints to advance to the quarterfinal round.
As for the Thunder, Evansville fell short Friday in a 4-1 loss to Osseo Maple Grove, out of Minnesota.
Evan Doan scored the lone goal, while goalie Nick Broerman rallied 28 saves.
In Evansville’s final matchup of pool play, it’s also a win-or-go-home situation as the Thunder must knock off the undefeated Omaha Lancers to move onto the next round.
Both games are scheduled for Saturday morning.
