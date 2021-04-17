Police: Pedestrian in ICU after being hit by vehicle on Washington Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A pedestrian is currently in the ICU after being hit by a vehicle Friday night.
Officers responded to Washington Ave., just east of Kentucky Ave., for a crash involving a pedestrian around 9 p.m.
Police say the vehicle was traveling eastbound and struck the pedestrian crossing the street southbound. They say the pedestrian was unresponsive at the scene.
We’re told the driver of the vehicle showed no signs of impairment and consented to a chemical test while multiple witnesses gave Evansville police statements.
Police tell 14 News that detectives, crime scene and an accident reconstructionist arrived at the scene to investigate.
