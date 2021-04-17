Police investigating after man shot, vehicle crashes into 2 homes in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.
EPD says officers heard multiple gunshots being fired from the 300 block of Taylor Ave. around 1:15 a.m. Dispatch also told officers that they were receiving multiple calls about shots being fired in the same area.
When officers arrived, police say several vehicles were leaving the area and people were running, screaming someone had been shot. That’s when police say someone took them to the 1400 block of Judson St., which is where the victim was.
Police say they saw a vehicle knocked over a fence and wrecked into two houses. We’re told the victim was found in the vehicle with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to the head.
That’s when officers started rendering aid to the gunshot victim while other officers dealt with crowd control, all stemming from a birthday party in the 300 block of Taylor Ave.
We’re told police found over 50 shell casings throughout the 1400 and 1500 block of Judson St. along with several in the 200 and 300 block of Taylor Ave., all from three different caliber guns.
EPD says the victim was taken to the hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.
Officers on the scene say they received little to no assistance on a potential suspect, and no one has been arrested for the shooting at this time. Anyone who has any information on this case is asked to call the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at 812-436-7979 or call the We Tip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.
