Owensboro community hosts annual child abuse prevention event

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The parking lot was full at Towne Square Mall on Friday for the “Stand Against Child Abuse.”
Dozens of community partners got together for the annual event, which was organized by the Community Collaboration for Children.
This year’s event was a drive-thru fair, where attendees stayed in their vehicles in order to help with social distancing. Organizers would then pass out information from car to car.
“These agencies have great resources available, and we just want to make the community aware of what’s out there, and what Owensboro and the surrounding areas have to offer, and what we can do to help families,” Kristy James, coordinator of Community Collaboration for Children said. “If families are in a stressful or difficult situation, we want them to know that there’s resources out there to help them.”
The event is held during the month of April in conjunction with Child Abuse Prevention Month.
