No one hurt after house fire in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - No one was hurt after an early morning fire in Henderson.
The Henderson Fire Department responded to the 1700 block of North Elm St. for a structure fire at 3:20 a.m.
Dispatch initially reported a shed was on fire near a house, but police advised the back of the residence was on fire.
When the fire department arrived, they say they found the rear of the house on fire with fire extension into the attic area. Fire officials say they were able to quickly put the fire out on the exterior of the home and then worked their way to the attic area.
We’re told crews remained on the scene for overhaul for an extended amount of time due to attic modifications. This made it difficult for firefighter to fully extinguish the fire.
HFD says the house was not occupied, and no one was hurt.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.