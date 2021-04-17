Mallory Stepping down as Ky. Wesleyan’s VP of Intercollegiate Athletics

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - Kentucky Wesleyan College Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Rob Mallory has announced his departure to serve as director of athletics at Missouri Southern State University. Mallory will conclude his time with the Panther athletic program on June 1. Mark Shook, senior associate athletic director for internal operations/compliance, will serve as the interim athletic director following Mallory’ departure.
Mallory started at Kentucky Wesleyan College on May 15, 2015. During Mallory’s six years at Kentucky Wesleyan College, he oversaw the development and streamlining of athletic giving with the Panther Athletic Fund, which increased overall revenue for the department. Under his oversight, updates and renovations began to all athletic facilities including Steele Stadium, Panther Park, Foster Field, and the soccer complex.
Mallory has been apart of five conferences championship titles and six appearances in the NCAA tournament throughout the 19 varsity programs. Wesleyan also has Mallory to thank for the addition of four new athletic programs: Men’s bowling, Women’s bowling, wrestling, and the reinstatement of men’s tennis. “Kentucky Wesleyan College is a special place, and I’m proud of the work we did here during my tenure,” said Mallory.
Mallory served on two committees for the NCAA Division II Regional Advisory Committee for football and baseball. In 2019, he was appointed to the NCAA Division II National Football Committee where he served a four year-term. Most recently, Mallory was promoted to Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics in January of 2021.
“The only word that comes to mind is bittersweet. This was not an easy decision, but ultimately the one that was best for me and my family. I will miss dearly the relationships I have made here, whether that be with coaches, administrators, student-athletes, faculty, alumni, or fans,” Mallory states, “Kentucky Wesleyan and Owensboro will always have a special place in my heart. I look forward to following the continued success of the Panthers.”
On behalf of Kentucky Wesleyan, we are grateful for Mallory’s contributions and successes during his tenure. The Panther family wishes all the best to him in his future endeavors. Mallory’s last day with the Panthers will be May 31st. There will be a national search forthcoming.
During the transition, Senior Associate Athletic Director Mark Shook will serve as Interim Athletic Director. Shook joined the Kentucky Wesleyan College Department of Athletics in September 2019 after spending nearly five years as the University of Wisconsin’s assistant athletic director for academic services. He assists in the daily management, supervision and leadership of the department as well as on departmental policies/procedures development, operational and business functions, allocation of resources, fundraising/donor initiatives and on long-range/strategic planning initiatives. In the spring of 2020, Shook helped launch the ONE TEAM Wesleyan Athletics initiative programming model to honor the collective daily efforts towards toward achieving the goals of each team and department as ONE TEAM in supporting success in life, scholarship, sport and service.
