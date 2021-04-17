Mallory Stepping down as Ky. Wesleyan’s VP of Intercollegiate Athletics

During the transition, Senior Associate Athletic Director Mark Shook will serve as Interim Athletic Director. Shook joined the Kentucky Wesleyan College Department of Athletics in September 2019 after spending nearly five years as the University of Wisconsin’s assistant athletic director for academic services. He assists in the daily management, supervision and leadership of the department as well as on departmental policies/procedures development, operational and business functions, allocation of resources, fundraising/donor initiatives and on long-range/strategic planning initiatives. In the spring of 2020, Shook helped launch the ONE TEAM Wesleyan Athletics initiative programming model to honor the collective daily efforts towards toward achieving the goals of each team and department as ONE TEAM in supporting success in life, scholarship, sport and service.