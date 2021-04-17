Ind. reports over 20 new coronavirus cases in local counties

INDIANA (WFIE) - Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,263 new coronavirus cases and five more deaths.
This brings the total in the Hoosier state to 707,111 confirmed cases and 12,808 total deaths.
Health officials say due to a historical load of positive and negative labs resulted in the addition of 4,736 tested individuals, 10,155 historical tests administered, and 1,241 historical cases to Saturday’s count.
According to the state map, there are ten new cases in Vanderburgh County, five in Perry and Dubois counties, two in Warrick and Gibson counties, and one in both Spencer and Posey counties.
There are no new deaths in our area of Indiana.
Hoosiers 16 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
To schedule one, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
The Posey County Health Department is hosting a vaccine clinic Saturday, and you don’t have to live in the county to take advantage.
Officials say you don’t even need an appointment.
You can show up at Marrs Elementary School Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
You’ve got to be at least 18 for this clinic.
The second Moderna dose will go into arms on May 15.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 22,060 cases, 394 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,079 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,681 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,802 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,685 cases, 33 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,279 cases, 89 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,276 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,302 cases, 34 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.