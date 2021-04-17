Henderson County High School hosts first prom since beginning of pandemic

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - It was a night to remember at the Henderson County High School prom.
Saturday’s dance was the first time the high school has held a prom during the pandemic.
School administrators canceled prom in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, but they decided to give the go-ahead to host the dance this year.
Officials say students were required to follow CDC guidance, which included mask-wearing.
Despite health protocols, the high school right of passage carried on this weekend.
