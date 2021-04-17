Gun reform advocate reacts to Indianapolis mass shooting, pushes for Senate action

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A recent wave of gun violence across the nation has sparked debates on Capitol Hill among lawmakers about possible measures in response to numerous mass shootings.
Following Thursday’s shooting in Indianapolis that killed eight people, 14 News anchor Randy Moore spoke with Kris Brown, a lawyer who helped write the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act, often known as the Brady Bill.
This law, which went into effect in 1994, is named after former White House Press Secretary James Brady, who was shot during the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan in 1981.
Brown is currently the president of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, a non-profit organization which strives to promote education, litigation and legislation in order to end gun violence throughout the country.
She says the solution is sitting in the U.S. Senate.
Brown told 14 News the U.S. House of Representatives recently passed two bills that would go a long way towards ending the epidemic of gun violence.
“The best chance we have in this country to stop dangerous people from having easy access to guns - that’s the Brady Background Check System,” Brown said. “Those bills would close the holes in the system that allow about one in five individuals to gain guns in this country, to purchase them with no background checks at all.”
Brown says 90 percent of Americans are in favor of these two bills.
