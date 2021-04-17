A few spotty showers Sunday, rain/snow mix possible Tuesday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have seen a few spotty showers today, but those will taper off as we head into the night. Temperatures topped out in the upper 50s to near 60° this afternoon but will fall back into the lower 40s by the end of the night.
Sunday will start out mostly sunny, but our skies will turn partly cloudy by around lunchtime, and a few spotty showers will be possible once again Sunday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will climb into the mid 60s.
Sunday night, we will see clearing skies as temperatures drop back into the low to mid 40s.
Monday will be the most seasonable day of the week with mostly sunny skies, high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70°, and overnight lows in the mid 40s.
Clouds will increase throughout the day on Tuesday as a cold front approaches our region from the northwest, but our high temperatures will still make it into the mid 60s.
Scattered showers are possible Tuesday evening and through the overnight hours as that cold front pushes across our region. That cold front will also bring sharply colder air in from the northwest, and our temperatures will drop into the mid 30s by the end of Tuesday night. Some models are even suggesting that we could see a few snowflakes mix in with that rain Tuesday night, but we are not expecting any snow accumulation.
Most of those showers will push off to the east by Wednesday, and I think we will get a mix of sun and clouds, but a few wrap-around showers may still be possible on the backside of that system Wednesday afternoon. That flow of cooler air from the northwest will continue throughout the day on Wednesday, so our high temperatures will only make it into the low to mid 50s with overnight lows in the mid 30s. Frost may be possible late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Our wind direction will start to shift on Thursday, putting a stop to that flow of cold air. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 60s, and temperatures will climb into the mid 60s Friday and Saturday. However, a low pressure system to our south may bring us more rain chances as we head into next weekend.
