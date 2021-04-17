A few spotty showers Sunday, rain/snow mix possible Tuesday night

Most of those showers will push off to the east by Wednesday, and I think we will get a mix of sun and clouds, but a few wrap-around showers may still be possible on the backside of that system Wednesday afternoon. That flow of cooler air from the northwest will continue throughout the day on Wednesday, so our high temperatures will only make it into the low to mid 50s with overnight lows in the mid 30s. Frost may be possible late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.