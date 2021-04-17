Evansville, Owensboro hockey teams eliminated from pool play, ending historic runs at USA Nationals

OMAHA, Neb. (WFIE) - The season came to an end for the Evansville Thunder and Owensboro Rampage youth hockey teams after both squads were eliminated from the USA Hockey High School National Championship Tournament on Saturday.
Evansville saw its run come to a close at the hands of the undefeated Omaha Lancers, losing 4-0.
As for Owensboro, the Rampage was knocked out by the Dubuque Saints, falling 10-1.
Both teams finished with three points apiece in pool play, failing to qualify for the quarterfinal round.
Each group made history for their respective programs as the first teams to ever compete at USA Nationals.
