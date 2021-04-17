Evansville man facing multiple charges after stealing vehicle & trailer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail on multiple charges after police say he stole a work vehicle Friday.
Officers responded to the 400 block of E. Iowa St. for a stolen Chevrolet with a 24-foot trailer loaded with home living items just after 8 p.m. Police say the truck had Thompson written on it.
A few minutes later, police say an officer was behind the stolen vehicle with lights and sirens but it was not stopping.
Court documents show the vehicle was swerving all over the lanes.
After making multiple turns, authorities say the vehicle turned northbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and continued to Franklin St. where it turned eastbound toward Main St.
That’s when two tires blew out due to stop sticks placed by authorities.
We’re told the vehicle eventually turned into the Deaconness Home Services alley and headed southbound where the driver was then stopped.
According to court documents, 28-year-old Blake Ramsey was ordered out of the vehicle at gunpoint and with verbal commands. Those documents also show Ramsey told authorities he started driving the vehicle after the driver jumped out. However, authorities pointed out that there was a microwave sitting in the passenger seat.
While searching Ramsey, authorities say they found a glass pipe with residue in the bottom.
Court documents show an accident report was made in regards to Ramsey clipping a Deaconess van while he was in the alley with the rear end of the trailer. They also show that Ramsey has six prior convictions for theft or auto theft. We’re told the most recent conviction was in April of 2019.
Ramsey is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on the following charges.
- Auto theft
- Possession of paraphernalia
- Resisting law enforcement
- Criminal recklessness
- Leaving the scene of a property damage crash
- Operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license
- A prior unrelated conviction for theft or conversion
