Eagles fall short in opener with Flyers, 8-5

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Baseball rallied in the ninth, but fell short of Lewis University, 8-5, Friday evening at the USI Baseball Field. The Screaming Eagles go to 16-13 overall and 12-9 GLVC, while the Flyers end the evening 15-10, 13-8 GLVC.
USI got the 1-0 lead early with a tally in the second inning when senior catcher Wyatt Daly scored on a RBI-single by senior leftfielder Bryce Krizan. The Eagles would hold the lead until the fourth when the Flyers knotted the contest at 1-1.
Lewis took control with a five-run sixth to lead, 6-1, and increased the margin to 8-1 with a pair of tallies in the ninth.
The Eagles made a game of it with a four-run ninth inning to close to within 8-5. Junior second baseman Ethan Hunter made the score 8-3 with a two-run triple to right center, while junior third baseman Michael Conner finished off the scoring with a two-run double to right center.
USI senior shortstop Kobe Stephens had a team-best three hits in the loss.
On the mound, senior right-hander Austin Gossmann took the loss for the Eagles. Gossmann (2-4) allowed six runs on five hits and three walks, while striking out four in 5.1 innings.
Freshman right-hander Carter Stamm finished the game for the Eagles, allowing two uneared runs on three hits, while striking out five in 3.2 frames of action.
Up Next for the Eagles: The Eagles and the Flyers continue the four-game series Saturday with a 2 p.m. doubleheader at the USI Baseball Field. Live coverage can be accessed through GoUSIEagles.com.
Following the USI-Lewis series, the Eagles will finish April and start May with a visit to #10 (NCBWA)/#14 (ABCA) Lindenwood University (April 23-25) and hosts the University of Indianapolis (April 30-May 2). The May 2 game versus UIndy is Senior Day for the Eagles.
Schedule Note: The USI-Oakland City University game, slated for April 28, has been canceled due to scheduling conflicts.
