Authorities: Man arrested after punching deputy in the face in Spencer Co.

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Spencer County man is in jail after authorities say he punched a deputy in the face Thursday evening.
According to authorities, dispatch received a call about a suspicious man walking around near County Road 900 W. and Old State Road 66 in Hatfield.
We’re told a deputy arrived to check on the welfare of the man, but when the deputy got out of the vehicle, authorities say 43-year-old William Beckort walked toward the deputy and struck him in the face with a closed fist.
That’s when authorities say the deputy took control of Beckort’s hands to secure him. An off-duty deputy in his personal vehicle noticed the incident and helped the on-duty deputy.
During the booking procedure, deputies say they found contraband on Beckort. They say they found partial pieces of saw blades Beckort was trying to traffic into the jail.
We’re told the deputy sustained minor injuries.
Beckort was arrested and is charged with battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety official, trafficking a deadly weapon with an inmate, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
