Aces Softball Swept in Saturday Doubleheader at Drake

Alyssa Barela made sure to changed that as her first home run of the season led off the fourth inning to make it a 5-1 game. The long ball proved to be contagious as Jessica Fehr led off the fifth frame with a solo shot before Marah Wood added another with one out to cut the DU lead to two. After the Bulldogs got one of those runs back in the bottom of the fifth, Barela went yard for the second time, hitting her second home run of the game in the sixth to get UE within a pair once again.