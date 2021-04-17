Aces Softball Swept in Saturday Doubleheader at Drake

DES MOINES, IA. (WFIE) - Alyssa Barela launched two home runs in Saturday’s doubleheader against Drake, which saw the Bulldogs edge the Purple Aces in a pair of games at Buel Field.
Evansville (18-15, 6-8 MVC) fell by a 2-0 final in the opener before Drake (10-25, 4-10 MVC) finished the day with an 8-4 victory.
Game 1
The opener was a pitcher’s duel with Izzy Vetter and Nicole Timmons each tossing gems. The Bulldogs scored an unearned run in the first as Libby Ryan reached on an error to lead the game off, going all the way to third before coming home on a Macy Johnson single. UE had a hit by Jessica Fehr in the first and Eryn Gould in the sixth, but could not get a run home.
Drake added another run in the bottom half of the sixth on a solo home run by Addie Lightner to double the lead and would win by the 2-0 final. Timmons picked up the win, allowing two hits and striking out nine. Vetter gave up just four hits and fanned six batters.
Game 2
Game two saw Drake get off to a fast start, plating five runs before an out was recorded in the bottom of the first. Highlighting the frame was a 3-run homer from Makayla Rice. Jenna Lis doubled to lead off the second while Eryn Gould hit a 2-out double in the third, but the shutout continued for the Bulldogs.
Alyssa Barela made sure to changed that as her first home run of the season led off the fourth inning to make it a 5-1 game. The long ball proved to be contagious as Jessica Fehr led off the fifth frame with a solo shot before Marah Wood added another with one out to cut the DU lead to two. After the Bulldogs got one of those runs back in the bottom of the fifth, Barela went yard for the second time, hitting her second home run of the game in the sixth to get UE within a pair once again.
Unfortunately, the Bulldogs were able to tag two more runs on the board in the bottom of the frame on a Libby Ryan homer and hung on for the 8-4 win. Jaime Nurrenbern made the start, giving up five runs while Erin Kleffman threw six innings of relief. She had a strong outing, allowing three runs on seven hits while throwing 103 pitches. Mackenzie Hupke picked up the win for Drake, allowing three runs on five hits over 4 1/3 innings. Drake recorded 11 hits with Emily Valtman and Macy Johnson both going 3-4. Evansville picked up six hits with Barela going 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs.
Sunday’s series finale is set for a 12 p.m. first pitch.
