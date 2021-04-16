Traffic Alert: Wreck on I-64 in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert this morning in Warrick County.
Those on Interstate 64 will want to take it slow or maybe find a new route to work.
Dispatch says there’s an accident near mile marker 43, near the exit to Boonville.
Indiana State Police say a semi is the only vehicle involved in the wreck. They say the driver has minor injuries.
Officials say tow trucks are on the way. As of now, the interstate is still open.
We have a crew on the way. We’ll update you once we have more information.
