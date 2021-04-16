Silver Alert issued for missing Evansville woman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are searching for an Evansville woman.
A Silver Alert was issued statewide overnight.
EPD is looking for 68-year-old Bonabeth Nishimura.
Officers say she has a dark blue 2017 Toyota Corolla with an Indiana plate number of 465AJJ.
Police say she was last seen around 7:30 Thursday night. She was wearing a navy coat, black corduroy pants and brown shoes.
She’s believed to be in danger and could require medical help.
Call police if you have any information on where she could be.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.