Posey Co. Health Dept. hosting vaccine clinic Sat. at Marrs Elementary

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County Health Department is hosting a vaccine clinic Saturday and you don’t have to live in the county to take advantage.
Officials say you don’t even need an appointment.
You can show up at Marrs Elementary School Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
You’ve got to be at least 18 for this clinic.
The second Moderna dose will go into arms on May 15.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 22,034 cases, 393 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,071 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,675 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,795 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,683 cases, 33 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,273 cases, 89 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,274 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,301 cases, 34 deaths
