Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic happening in Owensboro

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - You can roll up your sleeve Friday at the Dugan Best Community Center in Owensboro for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
That’s being sponsored by WellCare.
The clinic is going on from 8 a.m. to noon.
You must be at least 18 or older to get the shot
You can call 270-925-7443 to schedule an appointment.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility has expanded to include Phases 1, 2, and 3.
Anyone age 16 or older is eligible for Pfizer, and anyone age 18 and older is eligible for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on our scheduling list.
Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Information Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to determine which phase they are in, find a vaccine location, and sign-up for update notifications.
Additional COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at vaccinefinder.org Retail pharmacies and health centers are also providing COVID-19 vaccinations.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine dashboard and information: https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine.
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline: 800-722-5725 can answer general COVID-19 vaccine questions.
Owensboro Health - You can make a new COVID-19 vaccination appointment online at owensborohealth.org/vaccine or by calling central scheduling at 270-685-7100.
Deaconess in Henderson County and Union County – COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at https://www.deaconess.com/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Ohio County Healthcare - To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment visit https://ochcares.com/COVID or call 270-215-9082 Monday through Friday from 8:00 am – 4:30 pm.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 10,098 cases, 175 deaths, 9,143 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,857 cases, 59 deaths, 2,794 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 4,121 cases, 133 deaths, 3,775 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,467 cases, 55 deaths, 2,226 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,469 cases, 75 deaths, 3,898 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,188 cases, 20 deaths, 1,041 recovered
- McLean Co. - 850 cases, 28 deaths, 778 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,264 cases, 15 deaths, 1,155 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 818 cases, 16 deaths, 737 recovered
