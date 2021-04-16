No. 21 Volleyball Sweeps Lions to Open GLVC Tournament

The Screaming Eagles and Lions were neck-and-neck throughout each set and recorded 16 ties and four lead changes total in the three-set match. The Eagles utilized two major categories to gain the advantage throughout the contest, aces and blocks. USI posted seven service aces while Lindenwood recorded zero and, at the net, USI recorded 18 blocks versus the Lions 12. The Eagles’ across-the-board contributions from the regular season carried into the GLVC championship with seven players blasting at least one kill, six adding an ace, six players recording two-plus digs, and six thwarting at least one opposing attack. The first set of the match and the entire tournament proved to be the most difficult for the Eagles, taking a late push with USI winning the last five points and nine of the final 10 points to nab the set. Set two proved to be an equally difficult fight but USI prevailed and did not trail after it tied the match a nine points each. The third and eventual final set of the match featured the Screaming Eagles taking hold early in the set and never trailing enroute to victory.