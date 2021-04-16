Mistrial in attempted murder case in Posey Co.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A new trial date has been set in an attempted murder case in Posey County.
Court records show Kyler Butler’s trial started Monday, but a mistrial was declared Tuesday.
Butler was arrested after a shooting that happened in January 2018. Authorities say they found a victim who had been shot at Roadhouse Liquors in Mount Vernon.
He had pleaded guilty and was set to be sentenced in 2019, but he changed his mind.
Records shows there was a discovery issue during the trial, and time is needed to find a witness named in a report.
Butler is still being held on a $1 million bond. He requested a speedy trial, so it’s now set for Aug. 3.
