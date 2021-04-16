LST 325 hosting two film crews next week.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The LST 325 is welcoming a few different film crews next week.
Officials say The Smithsonian Channel will be filming on the ship on Monday.
It’s for the third season of the series Combat Ships which will air on the Smithsonian Channel later this summer.
They say the episode focuses on the naval vessels that participated in the Inchon landings during the Korean Conflict.
The 85 LSTs at the invasion played a critical role in surprising the North Korean forces and changing the tide of the North Korean advances.
Officials say on Tuesday, Pigasus Pictures will be onboard for 12 hours filming part of their upcoming movie, Runner.
Officials say originally, footage was going to be filmed in Illinois, Missouri, and Indiana, but Pigasus is attempting to film all of the movie in Indiana.
The ship is usually closed Monday already. Next week, they’ll be closed Monday and Tuesday.
The Visitor’s Center will still be open Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.