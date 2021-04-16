Less Windy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mainly clear and colder this morning as lows dip into the upper 30s. Partly sunny as high temps settle back into the mid-60s. Tonight, mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the upper 40s.
Saturday, mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered showers through early afternoon. Northerly winds will keep high temps in the upper 50s to 60-degrees.
Sunday, brighter and slightly warmer with high temps in the mid-60′s. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon. We are not expecting any severe weather.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.