KWC football plagued by injuries midway through spring season

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s been a slow start to the 2021 spring season for the Kentucky Wesleyan football team.
After COVID-19 postponed the G-MAC season to the spring, the Panthers’ opening game was canceled due to rising coronavirus cases on the KWC campus.
With just two games left on the now five-game schedule, Kentucky Wesleyan is currently winless on the season and plagued by injuries, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
”Offensively, we’re trying to figure out how we can score points,” KWC head coach Craig Yeast said. “We’re playing with a wide receiver at quarterback, and three freshmen starting offensive line last week, but they played well. I’m really pleased with how our defense has played, our defense has really played well.”
Sophomore quarterback Wiley Cain was injured against Findlay almost two weeks ago and will be sidelined for the rest of the season.
Senior wide receiver Chauncey Greer is now taking over under center for the Panthers.
“We’re just really focusing on trying to finish these last two weeks and play complimentary football,” Yeast said. “Try to get points on the scoreboard offensively and maybe through special teams, line up, don’t turn the ball over and end every series with a kick.”
Kentucky Wesleyan (0-3) will host Walsh (0-4) on Saturday at Steele Stadium for the team’s final home game of the season.
Kick-off is set for noon.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.