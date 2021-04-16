Kentucky Motor Speedway celebrating 60th anniversary this weekend

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Motor Speedway is Celebrating its 60th anniversary Saturday.
The Whitesville track is known as the breeding grounds for Nascar’s greats like the Waltrip brothers and Jeremy Mayfield.
While they weren’t able to have a normal season last year, officials say they’re ready to return to a weekly schedule.
The season kicks off Saturday with a car show at Moonlite BBQ.
That’s happening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Then the action begins Sunday for their opening night of racing.
Gates open at 2 p.m. with the race starting at 5 p.m.
